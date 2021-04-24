US lifts 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot

WEB DESK
United States health officials have lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot. This comes after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot.
All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized. But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic. They said the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the J&J vaccine has important advantages for some people who were anxiously awaiting its return. The Food and Drug Administration updated online vaccine information leaflets for would-be recipients and health workers, so that shots could resume as early as today.