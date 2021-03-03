Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
US imposes fresh sanctions against Russia over Navalny issue

WEB DESK

The United States has slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities over the near-fatal poisoning of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent. Speaking to reporters, the senior White House officials said the sanctions were being imposed in coordination with the European Union, and urged the release of Navalny from prison.

The white house said these sanctions mark the first of several steps by the Biden administration to respond to a number of destabilizing actions. The sanctions are the first against Russia by the Biden administration. Meanwhile, Russia has condemned moves to impose sanctions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those who continue to depend on these measures should probably give it some thought. Vladimir Chizov, Russia’s envoy to the EU, said Moscow would respond to the latest round of EU sanctions imposed.

