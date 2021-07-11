US heatwave: Wildfires rage in western states as temperatures soar

WEB DESK

Wildfires are raging in the western part of the United States as the region is hit by a heatwave that has brought record temperatures to several areas. Communities have been told to evacuate as firefighters struggle to battle the blazes in the extreme conditions. Two firefighters in Arizona died when their aircraft crashed while responding to a wildfire.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas matched its all-time high temperature of 47.2 Centigrade yesterday. Firefighters battling several wildfires in the region said, the air is so dry that much of the water dropped by aircraft to quell the flames evaporates before it reaches the ground. It comes just weeks after another dangerous heatwave hit North America, in which hundreds of sudden deaths were recorded, many of them suspected of being heat-related.