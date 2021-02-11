US freezes dollar 1 billion funds of Myanmar govt

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has announced that it is going to freeze USD 1 billion in Burmese government funds held in the United States. President Joe Biden has said that the US is announcing a series of actions to impose consequences on the leaders of the Myanmar coup.

He announced that he has signed a new executive order to sanction against the military leaders who directed the coup and their close family members.

President Biden said that the first round of targets will be identified this week. He said that strong export controls will be imposed but the support for healthcare, civil society groups and other areas benefiting people will be continued. He called upon the military to immediately release the political leaders and activists, relinquish power and respect the will of the people.

The military government in Myanmar has stepped up actions against leaders of the Aung San Suu Kyi led National League for Democracy (NLD). A close aide to the ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Kyaw Tint Swe was arrested by the army on Wednesday. He had served as the minister for the office of the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, reports Reuters. An official of the NLD has said that four other people linked to the previous government were also picked up from their homes on Wednesday night.

Protests continued for the sixth day as workers came out on the streets of Naypyitaw in support of the Civil Disobedience Movement against the Myanmar army government on Thursday. At some places Bank Employees and ethnic groups are also reported to come out protesting against the military government of Myanmar.