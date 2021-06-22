US, EU, UK and Canada impose fresh sanctions on Belarusian entities, officials

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States, European Union, Britain and Canada yesterday imposed fresh sanctions on Belarusian entities and officials, calling Alexander Lukashenko-led Government to end repressive practices against its own people.

In a joint statement, the partners said, they were united in their deep concern regarding the President Lukashenka regime’s continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms and international law.

The statement said, they had taken coordinated sanctions action in response to the last month’s forced landing of a commercial Ryanair flight between two EU member states and the politically motivated arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich and his companion Sofia Sapega, as well as to the continuing attack on human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In a coordinated move against Lukashenko, Western countries announced travel bans and asset freezes on senior Belarusian officials and entities linked to the security crackdown that continues to rock the country some 10 months after President Lukashenko was returned to power in elections branded by the EU and others as fraudulent.

In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on 46 officials for their involvement in undermining or injuring institutions in Belarus, making these individuals generally ineligible for entry into the United States.