US envoy in Seoul for talks over North Korea missile, nuclear tensions

The US envoy for North Korea arrived in Seoul today for talks with his South Korean counterparts on ways to address Pyongyang’s increased missile launches and concerns over the possible resumption of nuclear testing. US Special Representative Sung Kim and his deputy, Jung Pak, will meet with South Korean officials, including nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, during a five-day visit.

Their arrival coincided with the start of a nine-day annual joint military drill by US and South Korean troops. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the exercise is a “defensive command post training using computer simulation” and will not involve field manoeuvres by troops.

North Korea has condemned the joint drills as rehearsals for war, and they have been scaled back in recent years amid efforts to engage Pyongyang in diplomacy, and because of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Saturday North Korea test fired what state media said were missiles involved in delivering tactical nuclear weapons.