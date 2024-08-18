US court says, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana can be extradited to India

WEB DESK

A US court has ruled that 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana can be sent to India. The US Court of Appeals in California said that the Indo-US extradition treaty permits extradition of Rana. He is wanted in India for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed over 160 people.

The ruling came on an appeal filed by 63-year old Rana against any move to send him to India. He had challenged a magistrate judge’s order that categorised him as extraditable to India for his role in the Mumbai attacks. Rana is in a Los Angeles jail over charges linked to the 26/11 attacks.

Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the attacks. He is also accused of having links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). AIR