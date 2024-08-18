THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Dr S Jaishankar reaches Kuwait on official visit

Aug 18, 2024

AMN

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar has reached Kuwait this afternoon on a official visit. On arrival, Dr Jaishankar has welcomed by his kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

 During the visit, both sides will review various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

