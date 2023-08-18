US court rejects habeas corpus petition filed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana

A US court has denied the writ of habeas corpus filed by Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana. The verdict has paved the way for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue a certification for him to be extradited to India where he is facing a trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

United States district judge Dale S Fischer, wrote the order. However, Rana has filed an appeal against the order and sought a stay on his extradition to India till the time of his appeal. In June, the Biden administration had urged the court to deny the writ of habeas corpus filed by Rana.