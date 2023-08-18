इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2023 12:00:17      انڈین آواز
US court rejects habeas corpus petition filed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana

A US court has denied the writ of habeas corpus filed by Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana. The verdict has  paved  the way for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue a certification for him to be extradited to India where he is facing a trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

United States district judge  Dale S Fischer, wrote the order. However, Rana has filed an appeal against the order and sought a stay on his extradition to India till the time of his appeal.   In June, the Biden administration had urged the court to deny the writ of habeas corpus filed by Rana.

