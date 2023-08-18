इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2023 11:59:32      انڈین آواز
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy leads Republicans in condemning Trumps 4th indictment and offers to be amicus curiae 

By Ashok Nilakantan Ayer 

Washington, August 17 : Indian American Vivek Ramaswamy , a billionaire entrepreneur from Ohio rivalling ex President Donald Trump in the GOP nomination to the 2024 Presidential race, leads republican senators and congressmen in condemning the 4th indictment of ex president Donald Trump and has offered to write the amicus brief to the courts on all the charges levelled against his Republican boss even  as supporters and detractors reacted differently to the latest indictment in Georgia election interference.

Ramaswamy led Florida Governor Ron De Santis and Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy in attacking the Fulton county jury in Georgia of political persection against the GOP front runner for plresiency in 2024. , a conservative, supporting Trump Ramaswamy said :  “I’d volunteer to write the amicus brief to the court myself.” 

Former President Donald Trump’s fourth indictment late Monday has drawn widespread condemnation among his GOP supporters and republican voters and some consolation from his opponents in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was quick to move in even before the Georgia events unfolded, calling the anticipated charges against the frontrunner in the GOP race as “another disastrous Trump indictment” after the Fulton County court where Trump was charged under the RICO act , generally used against only mobsters and crooked politicians.

Ramaswamy offered legal defense for the Trump saying : “As someone who’s running for President against Trump, I’d volunteer to write the amicus brief to the court myself: prosecutors should not be deciding U.S. presidential elections, and if they’re so overzealous that they commit constitutional violations, then the cases should be thrown out & they should be held accountable,” Ramaswamy wrote on X ( former twitter) .

As wide spread reactions poured across the political spectrum in the US, arch rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced the indictment during a call with New England media outlets, promising to “end what he called the weaponization of federal agencies like the DOJ and FBI.” Ron DeSantis who started as the number one favourite of donors and GOP for president in 2024 has dropped below Trump in polling as the former has beat him in all the debates so far.

“I think it’s an example of this criminalization of politics,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think this is something that’s good for the country.”

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

