US cannot allow China to normalize new level of pressure on Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the United States cannot allow China to normalize a new level of pressure on Taiwan as Beijing conducted military drills around the island nation. Issuing a stern warning to Beijing, Ms. Pelosi said, China is trying to establish sort of a new normal and the US just cannot let that happen. China yesterday announced to end military drills around Taiwan but asserted that it will continue regular patrols around the island nation.

The US House Speaker said that she went to Taiwan to praise the island nation and their friendship. She further added that China cannot isolate Taiwan. Last week, Ms. Pelosi visited Taiwan. It escalated tensions between the US and China. Ms. Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years.