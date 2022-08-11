FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2022 12:57:58      انڈین آواز

US cannot allow China to normalize new level of pressure on Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the United States cannot allow China to normalize a new level of pressure on Taiwan as Beijing conducted military drills around the island nation. Issuing a stern warning to Beijing, Ms. Pelosi said, China is trying to establish sort of a new normal and the US just cannot let that happen. China yesterday announced to end military drills around Taiwan but asserted that it will continue regular patrols around the island nation.

The US House Speaker said that she went to Taiwan to praise the island nation and their friendship. She further added that China cannot isolate Taiwan. Last week, Ms. Pelosi visited Taiwan. It escalated tensions between the US and China. Ms. Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

Serena Williams announces retirement from professional tennis

AMN/ WEB DESK American tennis legend Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, has announced tha ...

Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: bronze in Open section

Harpal Singh Bedi / Mamallapuram Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s fi ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart