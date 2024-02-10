इंडियन आवाज़     10 Feb 2024 10:11:31      انڈین آواز
US, Britain and EU expressed concerns about Pakistan’s electoral process

Pakistan, early election results show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) affiliated candidates taking lead, followed by Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) contenders.

The polls were marred by violence by armed groups and a widely criticised suspension of mobile phone services that prompted accusations of political engineering. At least 12 people were killed and 39 wounded nationwide during attacks aimed at disrupting the vote, the military says.

So far Independents including those affiliated with PTI won 99 seats, PMLN – 71, PPP – 53 and Others – 27.

Total 250 results have been announced, result for 1 seat is postponed while 15 results are awaited.

The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday separately expressed concerns about Pakistan’s electoral process in the wake of a vote on Thursday and urged a probe into reported irregularities.
The main battle was between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s party and candidates backed by ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both declared victory separately.

Elections were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority.

The EU statement noted a lack of a level playing field, due to the inability of some political actors to contest the elections and to restrictions to freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and internet access. The U.S. State Department said there were undue restrictions on freedoms of expressions and assembly, amid violence and attacks on media workers. Earlier this week, the U.N. human rights office denounced violence against political parties and candidates. It voiced concern over the pattern of harassment, arrests and prolonged detentions of leaders and supporters of Khan's party. Imran Khan is in jail and his party has been barred from the polls.

