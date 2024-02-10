Adani Group in talks with Sri Lanka to run three airports

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Minister for Tourism, land, sports, and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando, has said that modalities are being discussed with Adani group to manage three airports in the island nation. Media reports in the island nation said that Bandaranaike International Airport, Mattala International Airport and Ratmalana Airport will be part of the deal. The plan to rope in a private partner to manage airports comes amid a resurgence in tourism in Sri Lanka. Media reports quoted Mr. Fernando and added that Sri Lanka is targeting 2.3 million tourists in 2024, and is hopeful to reach the target. The Minister added that given the possibility of reaching 4 million tourist arrivals by 2030, there is a need to improve and expand facilities at the airports. India is the largest source market for tourism for Sri Lanka.