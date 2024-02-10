Sonam Lhosar being celebrated in Nepal

AMN

The Tamang community of Nepal is celebrating the New Year calling it ‘Sonam Lhosar’ by organising various programs on Saturday. It is a public holiday in the Himalayan nation. The Tamang community is populated in different districts of the Bagmati region. According to the Manjushree calendar, the 2860th year starts from today. From today, the tiger year enters after completing the cow year. Sonam Lhosar festival is celebrated yearly on the occasion of Magh Shukla Pratipada. Sonam Lhosar is divided into 12 categories: rat, cow, tiger, rabbit, dragon (cloud), snake, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog and pig. Musical and dance performances are organised in Tundikhel of Kathmandu Valley where Tamangs wear their traditional attire and gather to celebrate Sonam Lhosar.