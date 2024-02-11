इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2024 01:16:31      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI urges followers to protest peacefully if final election results are not revealed

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has urged its followers to protest peacefully if the final election results are not revealed. The country voted in a general election on Thursday, amidst economic crisis and growing militancy. In the elections, independent candidates backed by Mr. Khan, gained the most seats in the parliament, despite his imprisonment for convictions ranging from leaking state secrets to corruption and an unlawful marriage. Nawaz Sharif’s party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 71 seats, while the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party won 53 seats. The remaining seats were won by small parties and other independents, with results still pending for more than a dozen seats.

According to media reports, United States, Britain and the European Union, each expressed concerns about the electoral process, urging a probe into reported irregularities.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in 12 cases related to the May 9 attacks on military sites. Mr. Khan will, however, remain in jail due to convictions in other cases.

