WEB DESK

A strong earthquake hit Hawaii on Friday, US seismologists said. US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the 5.7-magnitude quake on the Richter Scale struck near Pahala on the main island of Hawaii. The quake, revised from an initial magnitude of 6.3, was at a depth of 36.85 kilometres, the USGS said. No tsunami was expected after the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning Centre said, adding that some areas might have experienced strong shaking. The likelihood of fatalities or damage was low.

Hawaii is a seismically active part of the planet despite being in the middle of a huge tectonic plate. It is home to six active volcanoes. It is also the location of Mauna Loa, the world’s biggest volcano, which in 2022 erupted for the first time in four decades.