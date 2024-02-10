Russian drones kill 7 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city

AMN

A Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city killed seven people on Saturday, including three children. According to local authorities, the attack destroyed nearly half a street. As per media reports, the strike follow a string of night-time attacks on Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, NATO has called on Europe to increase its arms production to support Ukraine to prevent a prolonged confrontation with Moscow. Western leaders have also called for greater assistance for Ukraine. A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at Defence Minister’s level is scheduled to be held on 15th February, a week before the second anniversary of Russian offensive in Ukraine.