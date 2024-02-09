Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in close contest as per early results of General Elections

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, early election results show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) affiliated candidates taking a narrow lead, followed by Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) contenders.

Results started to trickle in nearly 12 hours after polling for national and provincial assemblies ended on Thursday.

The polls were marred by violence by armed groups and a widely criticised suspension of mobile phone services that prompted accusations of “political engineering”. At least 12 people were killed and 39 wounded nationwide during attacks aimed at disrupting the vote, the military says.

So far Independents including those affiliated with PTI won 62 seats, PMLN – 46, PPP – 39 and Others – 9.

Total 156 results have been announced, result for 1 seat is postoned while 109 results are awaited.