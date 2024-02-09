इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 11:13:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in close contest as per early results of General Elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, early election results show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) affiliated candidates taking a narrow lead, followed by Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) contenders.

Results started to trickle in nearly 12 hours after polling for national and provincial assemblies ended on Thursday.

The polls were marred by violence by armed groups and a widely criticised suspension of mobile phone services that prompted accusations of “political engineering”. At least 12 people were killed and 39 wounded nationwide during attacks aimed at disrupting the vote, the military says.

So far Independents including those affiliated with PTI won 62 seats, PMLN – 46, PPP – 39 and Others – 9.

Total 156 results have been announced, result for 1 seat is postoned while 109 results are awaited.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart