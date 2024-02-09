Four Killed in Rustavi Market Shooting, Gunman Detained by Georgian Police

AMN

A gunman killed four people at a market in the southeastern Georgian city of Rustavi, before being detained by police, the Black Sea nation’s interior ministry said on Friday.

It said, the suspect fired several rounds at a market in the city of Rustavi, an industrial hub of 126,000 people, 25 kilometres from the capital Tbilisi. Four people were killed, including the suspect’s uncle who worked at the market, it said in its statement. The suspect was detained at the scene, the ministry added. One person got injured and was taken to a hospital.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Georgia, where illegal possession of firearms is punishable by six years in prison.

Last year, a retired military officer killed five people, including a police officer, and injured another five in the country’s eastern Kakheti region, before committing suicide.

In 2014, the country’s government toughened previously relaxed gun laws, making it illegal for people to buy or carry guns without a special permission.