11th Edition of World Governments Summit to begin on 12th of this month in Dubai

In an effort to shape the future of governance, more than 85 international and regional organizations are gearing up for the 11th edition of the World Governments Summit. Scheduled from February 12th to 14th, 2024, in Dubai, UAE, this summit carries the theme “Shaping Future Governments.” India, Türkiye, and Qatar have been declared the guests of honor at the 2024 World Governments Summit. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, is set to address the summit on February 14th, highlighting the significance of the event on a global scale.

The participating organizations are poised to tackle current and future global challenges, aiming to foster solutions for a more developed, prosperous, and secure future across various sectors. With over 27 heads of organizations participating in the main sessions, discussions will center on six critical topics including Government Acceleration and Transformation, Artificial Intelligence and The Next Frontiers, Reimagining Development and Future Economies, Future Societies and Education, Sustainability and The New Global Shifts, and Urbanization and Global Health Priorities.

The summit will host over 15 global forums, many organized in partnership with international and regional entities, further enhancing collaboration on a global scale. World Governments Summit Organization is actively seeking to strengthen cooperation with international and regional organizations. Their recent delegation embarked on a tour to several global capitals, engaging in high-level meetings with heads of various organizations. These discussions aimed to explore opportunities for expanding partnerships between the summit and these esteemed entities.

Over 15 global forums will be hosted by the 2024 World Governments Summit, a number of which are organised in partnership with international and regional organisations. These forums include the Global Health Forum, which focuses on the profound connection between urbanisation and global health; the Arab Fiscal Forum which witnesses discussions supporting social and economic development in Arab countries; the Industry and Advanced Technology Forum which aims to explore emerging trends and technological advancements, and their impact on various sectors.