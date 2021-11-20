US authorises booster dose of Corona vaccine for all adults

3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine booster doses for all adults aged 18 and older. Earlier, booster shots were allowed for people aged over 65 or for those at high risk of severe disease. FDA acting commissioner Janet Woodcock said that the decision will help to provide continued protection against Covid-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death.

The FDA also said that the decision was taken based on data demonstrating a strong immune response to boosters from hundreds of people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ratified the decision while recommending boosters for all people over 50. The COVID-19 cases are on a surge in the United States with around 88 thousand new infections being reported per day on average as the country enters its fifth wave. America is officially the hardest-hit nation with the pandemic claiming over seven lakh sixty thousand lives.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

On the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

