3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2021 08:30:04      انڈین آواز

Austria reimposes full Covid lockdown from Monday

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Austria government on Friday announced a full national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday. With this announcement, Austria has become the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full Coronavirus lockdown to tackle a new wave of infections.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, it would last a maximum of 20 days and there would be a legal requirement to get vaccinated from February 2022.

The announcement came as roughly two-thirds of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.

The country’s infection rate is among the highest on the continent, with a seven-day incidence of 991 per 100,000 people.

A record 15,809 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, in a population of under nine million.

Austria introduced a lockdown for all those who were unvaccinated on Monday but since then, infections have continued to set new records.

The lockdown means people are no longer allowed to leave their houses with few exceptions such as shopping for essentials and exercising.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India finish second with 7 medals including a gold at Asian Archery Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New  Delhi, 19 November; World no 6, Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold as Ind ...

PV Sindhu, K Srikanth storm into semi-final of Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament

AMN Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-fi ...

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz