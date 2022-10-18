US announces more military assistance to Ukraine

WEB DESK

The United States has announced an additional 725 million dollars for military assistance to Ukraine. Amid the ensuing battle between Russia and Ukraine post-Crimea bridge bombings, the US on Friday announced twenty-third drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.

This drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from US Department of Defense inventories.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this additional aid will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented more than 18.3 billion dollars since the beginning of the Biden Administration.

He further stated that the US will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and that the capabilities being delivered are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any direct contact or direct clash of NATO troops with the Russian army would lead to a global catastrophe.