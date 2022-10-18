https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2022 06:53:01      انڈین آواز

US announces more military assistance to Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United States has announced an additional 725 million dollars for military assistance to Ukraine. Amid the ensuing battle between Russia and Ukraine post-Crimea bridge bombings, the US on Friday announced twenty-third drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.

This drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from US Department of Defense inventories.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this additional aid will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented more than 18.3 billion dollars since the beginning of the Biden Administration.

He further stated that the US will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and that the capabilities being delivered are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any direct contact or direct clash of NATO troops with the Russian army would lead to a global catastrophe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BFI appoints Irish great Bernard Dunne as director of high performance

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi,  17 October :  Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, who has produced Olympic and w ...

FIFA U-17 Women’s World: India to take on Brazil in final Group A game in Bhubaneswar

AMN In football, hosts India will face Brazil in their final Group A game of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World ...

Indian grandmaster Arjun defeats five time world Chess champion Magnus Carlsen

AMN On 16th October 2022, 19-year-old Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated the reigning five-time Wor ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

@Powered By: Logicsart