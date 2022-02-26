FreeCurrencyRates.com

US and European allies step up Russia sanctions to target Prez Putin directly

AMN \ WEB DESK

The United States and European allies said yesterday they were stepping up sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by adding measures directly targeting President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the move by the U.S., the European Union and Britain sends a clear message about the strength of the opposition to the actions by Putin.

He added U.S. President Joe Biden has not planned any more direct diplomatic overtures toward Putin.

