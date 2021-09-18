India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
US admits 10 innocent people killed in drone strike in Kabul days before its military pullout

WEB DESK

The United States has admitted that a drone strike in Kabul days before its military pullout killed 10 innocent people. A US Central Command investigation found that an aid worker and nine members of his family, including seven children, died in the 29th August strike. The youngest child was just two years old. The deadly strike happened days after a terror attack at Kabul airport, amid a frenzied evacuation effort following the Taliban’s sudden return to power.

US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie said that US intelligence had tracked the aid worker’s car for eight hours, believing it was linked to IS-K militants a local branch of the Islamic State (IS) group. The investigation found the man’s car had been seen at a compound associated with IS-K and its movements aligned with other intelligence about the terror group’s plans for an attack on Kabul airport. Gen. McKenzie described the strike as a tragic mistake and added that the Taliban had not been involved in the intelligence that led to the strike. It was one of the US military’s final acts in Afghanistan, before ending its 20-year operation in the country.

