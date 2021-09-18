Myanmar court sets Oct 1 for Aung San Suu Kyi corruption trial

WEB DESK

A trial of Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on corruption charges is set to begin on 1st of October, a member of her legal team has said. Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said, yesterday a judge declared the trial would be held at the Special Court in the capital, Naypyidaw, on every other Friday.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since her National League for Democracy (NLD) Government was deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal crackdown on dissent. She is currently being tried on other charges by the Special Court. She faces charges of sedition, two counts of flouting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use and the unlicensed use of the radios. She also is due to be tried for breaching the Official Secrets Law in a case that was transferred earlier this week to Naypyidaw from Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s supporters as well as independent analysts say, all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics. A nationwide anti-coup uprising and continuing unrest have paralysed the country. More than 1,100 people have been killed and some 8,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. The military says the toll is much lower.