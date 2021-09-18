India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2021 11:25:58      انڈین آواز

Myanmar court sets Oct 1 for Aung San Suu Kyi corruption trial

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A trial of Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on corruption charges is set to begin on 1st of October, a member of her legal team has said. Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said, yesterday a judge declared the trial would be held at the Special Court in the capital, Naypyidaw, on every other Friday.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since her National League for Democracy (NLD) Government was deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal crackdown on dissent. She is currently being tried on other charges by the Special Court. She faces charges of sedition, two counts of flouting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use and the unlicensed use of the radios. She also is due to be tried for breaching the Official Secrets Law in a case that was transferred earlier this week to Naypyidaw from Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s supporters as well as independent analysts say, all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics. A nationwide anti-coup uprising and continuing unrest have paralysed the country. More than 1,100 people have been killed and some 8,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. The military says the toll is much lower.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Error-free rounds enable Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi to take joint halfway lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar, 16 September Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned ...

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

Ganguly says decision made keeping "the future roadmap" in mind Harpal Singh Bedi Virat Kohli on Thu ...

Jahanvi shares lead with Lakhmehar after the second round in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi NOIDA, 16 September;: Jahanvi Bakshi returned 3-over 75 and that gave her a share of the ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz