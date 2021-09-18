Bangladesh to vaccinate students aged 12-17 with Pfizer Corona vaccine – Health Minister Zahid Maleque

WEB DESK

Students in Bangladesh aged 12-17 will start getting the US made Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine in the next 15-20 days. According to the UNB, Health Minister of Bangladesh Zahid Maleque has said that the Pfizer vaccine is suitable for children and arrangements have been made to collect the vaccine doses. He said that vaccination of school children is necessary as the educational institutions have now opened.

Bangladesh received another consignment of 50 lakh doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on Saturday. Earlier, 54 lakh doses of the Sinopharm vaccine had arrived in Bangladesh on September 11 from China. With the latest consignment, China has supplied around 25 million doses of the COVID 19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

More than 21.85 million people have received the first dose of COVID 19 vaccination in Bangladesh while more than 14.39 million people have received both the doses of the vaccine till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the sample positivity rate in the country was reported to be 6.05 percent on Saturday. As per the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services, 35 people died and 1190 new cases of Corona were detected in the country on Saturday.