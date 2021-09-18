India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2021 11:25:44      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh to vaccinate students aged 12-17 with Pfizer Corona vaccine – Health Minister Zahid Maleque

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Students in Bangladesh aged 12-17 will start getting the US made Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine in the next 15-20 days. According to the UNB, Health Minister of Bangladesh Zahid Maleque has said that the Pfizer vaccine is suitable for children and arrangements have been made to collect the vaccine doses. He said that vaccination of school children is necessary as the educational institutions have now opened.

Bangladesh received another consignment of 50 lakh doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on Saturday. Earlier, 54 lakh doses of the Sinopharm vaccine had arrived in Bangladesh on September 11 from China. With the latest consignment, China has supplied around 25 million doses of the COVID 19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

More than 21.85 million people have received the first dose of COVID 19 vaccination in Bangladesh while more than 14.39 million people have received both the doses of the vaccine till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the sample positivity rate in the country was reported to be 6.05 percent on Saturday. As per the latest data released by the Directorate General of Health Services, 35 people died and 1190 new cases of Corona were detected in the country on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Error-free rounds enable Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi to take joint halfway lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar, 16 September Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned ...

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

Ganguly says decision made keeping "the future roadmap" in mind Harpal Singh Bedi Virat Kohli on Thu ...

Jahanvi shares lead with Lakhmehar after the second round in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi NOIDA, 16 September;: Jahanvi Bakshi returned 3-over 75 and that gave her a share of the ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz