UNSC extends mandate for its assistance mission in Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has extended the mandate for its assistance mission in Afghanistan by six months and called on the Taliban to create an inclusive government. The 15-member council acted in a resolution passed unanimously.

The resolution calls upon all Afghan and international parties to coordinate with United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan(UNAMA) in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country. It calls on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report to the council by the end of January 2022 on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in light of recent political, security and social developments in Afghanistan.