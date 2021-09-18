India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2021 06:57:17      انڈین آواز

UNSC extends mandate for its assistance mission in Afghanistan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has extended the mandate for its assistance mission in Afghanistan by six months and called on the Taliban to create an inclusive government. The 15-member council acted in a resolution passed unanimously.

The resolution calls upon all Afghan and international parties to coordinate with United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan(UNAMA) in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country. It calls on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report to the council by the end of January 2022 on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in light of recent political, security and social developments in Afghanistan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Error-free rounds enable Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi to take joint halfway lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar, 16 September Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned ...

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup

Ganguly says decision made keeping "the future roadmap" in mind Harpal Singh Bedi Virat Kohli on Thu ...

Jahanvi shares lead with Lakhmehar after the second round in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi NOIDA, 16 September;: Jahanvi Bakshi returned 3-over 75 and that gave her a share of the ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz