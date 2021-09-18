SCO states call for democratic Afghanistan free from terrorism, war and drugs

AMN / WEB DESK

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member states have expressed their support for Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free of terrorism, war and drugs. In the Dushanbe Declaration adopted after the SCO Meeting, the member states exuded belief that it is critical to have an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with representatives from all ethnic, religious and political groups of Afghan society.

The Member States strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They reaffirmed the need to step up joint efforts to prevent terrorism and its financing. They will step up their efforts to prevent the preparation and financing of acts of terrorism in their territories and deny terrorists safe havens, enhance cooperation to identify, prevent and suppress the activities of organizations and individuals involved in terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The member states emphasized the importance of sharing experiences on the design and implementation of national development strategies, digital economy plans and the adoption of innovative technologies. They stressed the need to increase mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, including the wide use of renewable and alternative energy sources, and support the application of various cost-effective and environmentally friendly technologies.