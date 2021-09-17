China criticizes US, UK, Australia’s trilateral military pact- AUKUS China criticizes US, UK, Australia’s trilateral military pact- AUKUS

WEB DESK

China has criticized the US, the UK and Australia’s trilateral military pact known as AUKUS, under which Canberra would be assisted to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, it would closely monitor the pact that will gravely undermine regional stability and aggravate the arms race and hurt international non-proliferation efforts. His remarks came after the US, the UK and Australia announced a new trilateral security alliance for the Indo-Pacific to take on the threats of the 21st century and allow for greater sharing of defence capabilities, including help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Under the historic pact seen as an effort to counter China’s growing power and military presence in the strategically vital region — Australia will be assisted to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, using American technology. The pact will also cover artificial intelligence, cyber and quantum technologies.

“China will closely monitor the situation. China always believes that any regional mechanism must go with the trend of the times for peace and development and should be conducive to mutual trust and cooperation between the regional countries. They should not target any third party or harm third party’s interests, he further said. “To form an exclusive and closed clique or small group goes against the trend of the times and the aspiration of regional countries,” Zhao said, adding that such grouping has no future.

Unveiling the ambitious security initiative, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in a joint statement said their move will promote stability in the Indo-Pacific and support of their shared values and interests. The announcement of AUKUS has come a week before a meeting of Quad leaders to be hosted by US President Biden in Washington on September 24. The meeting will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Australia Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Under the AUKUS alliance, the three nations have agreed to enhance the development of joint capabilities and technology sharing, foster deeper integration of security and defence-related science, technology, industrial bases and supply chains.