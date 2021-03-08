Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2021 03:26:16      انڈین آواز

UPSC: Final results of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (1)-2020 declared

Leave a comment
Published On: By

For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the above courses, please visit the websites of Ministry of Defence i.e., www.joinindianarmy.nic.in www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in

WEB DESK

The following is the list, in order of merit of 533 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 6th September 2020 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 145th Course and Naval Academy for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the above courses, please visit the websites of the Ministry of Defence i.e., www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in

The results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.
The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.
In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address given above.
The result is also available on the UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.
For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.

For final results click here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win New Delhi Marathon titles but fail to qualify for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 7 March : Ace runners  Srinu Bugatha  and Sudha Singh  expectedly clinche ...

Boxing: Manish Kaushik lone gold winners, 8 others failed in their Summit Clashes at Boxam International

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Manish Kaushik was the only gold medal winner as eight other Indian Pugilist ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz