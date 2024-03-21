Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections As Largest Electoral Logistics Exercise, says Jaishankar

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has termed the upcoming 18th edition of the Lok Sabha elections as the largest electoral logistics exercise that this planet has ever witnessed. In a virtual statement on the Third Edition of the Summit for Democracy organised by the Republic of Korea in Seoul, Mr. Jaishankar said that the country today has 1.4 million women constituting the largest cohort of elected women representatives at the grassroots level in any part of the world.

He said, the government’s recent decision to extend thirty-three percent reservation for women in both parliament and state legislatures recognises the fundamental principle that women’s voices are indispensable in shaping the nation’s destiny. Mr. Jaishankar said that by extending the right to vote to the younger demographic beginning at the age of 18, the country acknowledges that the future belongs to the youth, and their voices should be integral to any democratic conversation. He said the introduction of electronic voting machines is a testament to the country’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and the sanctity of the democratic process.

The Minister further highlighted that the country’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and inclusive elections underscores the resilience and adaptability of its democratic machinery. He said that by aiding the world with COVID-19 vaccines or assisting other countries with the capacity-building requirements, the country’s experience serves as a testament to the transformative power of democracy.