इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2024 01:18:11      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah Expresses Confidence that NDA Will Win Over 400 Seats in Lok Sabha Election

Published On:

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election and BJP itself cross the 370 seats mark. Speaking to a private TV channel, Mr. Shah today said, Narendra Modi government has taken several steps to uplift the poor by providing them basic amenities.

He said, Indian economy scaled a new height in the last ten years by becoming the fifth largest economy in the world. He stressed that the country will reach third spot in the global economy during the third term of Modi government. Listing out various initiatives taken by the government to bring peace and stability in the country, Mr Shah said, Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern States and Naxal affected areas have witnessed around 75 percent reduction in violence.

