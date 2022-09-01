FreeCurrencyRates.com

UPA leaders meet Governor Ramesh Bais amid ongoing political turmoil in Jharkhand

AMN

A ten-member delegation of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) today met Governor Ramesh Bais amid the ongoing political turmoil in Jharkhand. UPA leaders urged the Governor to soon end the existing confusion in the Office of Profit case related to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

UPA leaders informed the media that the Governor has given them assurance to clarify the situation in this matter. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM Central Committee members Supriyo Bhattacharya, Vinod Kumar Pandey, and State Congress Working President Bandhu Tirkey told that the Governor has assured them that the situation will be clarified soon after seeking advice and consultation from legal experts.

