UP ramps up availability of medical oxygen, 400 plants get functional

AMN / New Delhi

As many as 400 oxygen producing plants have been operationalized in Uttar Pradesh. Ensuring adequate availability of medical oxygen, the state government on Friday announced that 400 oxygen plants have already been set up in Uttar Pradesh while work to get the other 155 plants functional is going on a war-footing.

In a proactive move to equip the state with presence of medical oxygen, a total of 555 oxygen plants were sanctioned during the second Covid-19 wave, which was at its peak in April and May throughout India.

With as many as 12 plants becoming functional in the span of the last 4 days, the Uttar Pradesh government is working on a mission mode to ensure presence of all medical resources amid apprehensions of a third Covid-19 wave.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation across the state in a high-level meeting with senior officials, the CM said ,“12 more oxygen plants have become functional in the last 4 days. The process of establishing the remaining under-construction plants should be completed in a time-bound manner.”

Real-time monitoring of the installation work has been planned, with the district administrations being asked to continuously monitor the progress of installation work of these plants and ensure availability of raw material so that it can be completed on time.

Govt ensures availability of medical oxygen at CHCs, PHCs

The oxygen plants are to be mandatory in hospitals of more than 50 beds capacity. The CM also directed the officials to assess the updated situation in this regard and take necessary action. Along with hospitals and medical colleges, oxygen plants are also being set up at the CHCs and the PHCs across the state.

As many as twenty five oxygen plants were already functional in the state before the government took the step of constructing more to ensure the availability of sufficient amounts of medical oxygen.

Besides the initiatives of the state government, the Centre has also approved the establishment of PSA medical oxygen plants with funding from PM Cares.

Keeping in mind the importance of medical liquid oxygen in the treatment of Covid patients, the State government is monitoring the implementation of these plants. Such facilities will help the state fight possible future waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Training to Paramedical staff and Pharmacists at the local level; ITI Trainees to handle oxygen plants

To strengthen Covid Control Management and to connect youth with employment, around 372 government ITI trainees in Uttar Pradesh will be engaged in operation of Oxygen Plants in the state.

The state government will also conduct special training sessions for paramedical staff and pharmacists preparing them to fight the pandemic’s possible third wave. With this initiative, the government will not only provide skill training to the local youth but will also give them employment opportunities.

UP records 10 positive cases out of 2.30 lakh samples tested

Eliminating the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, out of the 2,30,740 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 10 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and as a result the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has slumped to even lower than 0.01 percent in Uttar Pradesh.

In the same period, another 16 patients also recovered from the infection. The Active Caseload in the most populous state has been reduced to 191 from a high of 3,10,783 in April pushing the Recovery Rate up to a remarkable 98.7 percent, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent.

