Museum of Artefacts on existence of Ancient Tamils will be set-up at Tirunelveli: CM

AMN / CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin today announced that an Archeological Museum of Artefacts on the existence of Ancient Tamils will be set-up at Tirunelveli. In a suo moto statement, the Chief Minister said that the archaeological findings from the sites at Keezhadi, Adhichanallur, Sivakalai, Korkai, Kodumunal, Mayiladumparai and Gangai Konda Cholapuram in the state will form a part of the museum.

The Chief Minister said that the artefacts dated back to 1155 years B.C. BJP member Saraswathi welcomed the government’s move to construct the museum on artefacts and also on the research activities. Members cutting across party lines welcomed the announcement.