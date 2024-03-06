UP: Man gets life term for forced conversion of Dalit girl

Bulandshahar / agencies

The SC/ST court has sentenced a Muslim youth to life imprisonment for forcibly converting a Hindu dalit girl and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.

The man, identified as Anees, was convicted under the Religious Conversion Act.

On March 15, 2022, a case was filed against Anees on behalf of the girl, who belongs to the SC/ST community, at Gulavathi police station.

Anees, who initially introduced himself as Akash, later forced the girl to convert and changed her name from Shashi to Ayesha when he married her. He also took Rs 2.5 lakhs from her, robbed her gold chain and ran away.

Anees was booked under Sections 276 (Punishment for sexual assault), 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is the first case under this act where the guilty has been sentenced to life term.