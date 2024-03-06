FreeCurrencyRates.com

MIET Hosts ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh ke Liye’ Campaign Event Promoting Electoral Literacy Among Students

In J & K, Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) organised the” Mera Pehla Vote Desh ke Liye” Campaign Event at its Kot Bhalwal Campus today.

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and the Election Commission of India, has launched the “Mera Pehla Vote Desh ke Liye” campaign to promote electoral literacy among youth. Supporting this initiative, MIET organised a group dance and pledge-taking ceremony today engaging over 200 students in activities designed to underscore the importance of voting and democratic participation. The event featured a flash mob that communicated the value of informed voting, followed by a pledge ceremony where participants committed to voting with awareness and responsibility.

