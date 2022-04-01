UP govt to recruit 10,000 police personnel within next hundred days

AMN

Uttar Pradesh government will recruit 10,000 police personnel within the next hundred days. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to make preparation for the recruitment. Calling for the use of technology in crime prevention Chief Minister suggested for use of social media to tell the success stories against crime control.

During a review meeting of the senior police officials of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to take fast and effective action against Mafia and criminal elements. He said that according to the zero-tolerance policy of the government against the criminal and corrupt persons, police should take necessary action against such elements and must take strict action against the top 10 criminals of district and police station level. During the meeting Chief Minister insisted for better coordination between intelligence, STF and SOG. He also instructed to complete the necessary work related to the formation of 3 women PAC battalions.