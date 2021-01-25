Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
Farmers’ tractor rally will begin after R-Day Parade on Jan 26: Delhi police
WHO thanks India for continued support in fight against COVID-19
Thousands of farmers march to Mumbai to protest new agriculture laws
122 Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel to participate in India’s Republic Day parade
UP govt to provide free coaching for JEE, NEET, NDA, UPSC and other exams

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh government will provide free coaching to students preparing for various competitive exams like JEE, NEET, NDA, CDS and UPSC. Addressing a UP Day function, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility – ABHYUDAYA from next month.

The free coaching facility program Abhyudaya will start from Basant Panchmi. In the first phase, it will start in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there. The infrastructure of government schools, colleges and universities will be used for Abhyudaya coaching centres.

With the announcement of Abhyudaya Chief Minister Yogi AdityaNath fulfilled his promise which he made to the youth of state last year when due to lockdown thousands of students were stuck at Kota in Rajasthan and Prayagraj. Then CM had said that in future no student will have to leave the state for learning in other states.

Motorsport; Hemanth Muddappa retains National Drag Racing title

AMN / Chennai Bengaluru’s Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) retained his overall title in the 2020 MMSC fm ...

IPL: Kumar Sangakkara named Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Sunday appointed former Sri Lankan captain ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

