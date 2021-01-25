UP govt to provide free coaching for JEE, NEET, NDA, UPSC and other exams

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh government will provide free coaching to students preparing for various competitive exams like JEE, NEET, NDA, CDS and UPSC. Addressing a UP Day function, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility – ABHYUDAYA from next month.

The free coaching facility program Abhyudaya will start from Basant Panchmi. In the first phase, it will start in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there. The infrastructure of government schools, colleges and universities will be used for Abhyudaya coaching centres.

With the announcement of Abhyudaya Chief Minister Yogi AdityaNath fulfilled his promise which he made to the youth of state last year when due to lockdown thousands of students were stuck at Kota in Rajasthan and Prayagraj. Then CM had said that in future no student will have to leave the state for learning in other states.