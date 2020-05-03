UP: First special train carrying migrant labourers reaches Lucknow

AMN/ LUKNOW

Uttar Pradesh government is bringing back state’s migrant labourers. The first special train carrying migrant labourers of state has reached Lucknow this morning. State government is in talks with concern officials for running more such trains for state.

The special train carrying 847 migrant workers from Nasik in Maharashtra reached Lucknow this morning. The Lucknow district officials received them at Charbag railway station and After medical check up, the workers were sent to their respective districts by 30 state run buses .

City Magistrate Sushil Pratap Singh told that Most of the workers belong to eastern districts in state and some of them are from Shamli and Lalitpur districts. Before leaving to their districts the labourers were instructed regarding Social distancing and strictly follow up of guidelines of lock down.

Another train from Bhiwandi of Maharashtra along with 1,104 migrant workers has left previous night to Gorakhpur in state. The trains from Sabarmati and other places will also reach state with stranded labourers. Meanwhile Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to make arrangements of jobs for 10 to 15 lakh migrant labourers in state. A high level committee is already working in this direction.