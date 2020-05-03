MP govt announces amendments in Mandi Act to benefit farmers

AMN

Madhya Pradesh government announced several amendments in the Mandi Act with a view to providing the farmers with the maximum value for their produce.

Farmers can now directly sell the produce to private traders from their homes and are not required to go to the market or Mandi. Apart from this, they will also have the option of going to the market to sell their produce at support price.

The government says that the new rules will develop a more competitive system and provide farmers with the maximum value of their production.

The state government has also implemented e-trading system under which the rates at mandis all over the country will be accessible. Farmers can bargain and sell their produce in any market of the country where they get the higher price.

The government has also introduced ‘Sauda Patrak’ system through which traders can purchase produce from farmers from their homes. This system was also highly appreciated by the Central team who visited Madhya Pradesh recently.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that now the traders will be able to visit the farmers in their houses or buy their crops from the farm by taking a license.

A single license will enable traders to buy produce from anywhere in the state. Many other new provisions have been added to the Mandi Act including provision for the establishment of Mandis in private sector.