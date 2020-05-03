Singapore: 657 new corona cases reported; total cases reach 18,205

WEB DESK

Singapore today recorded 657 new coronavirus cases, most of whom are foreign workers, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to 18,205.

The Health Ministry said that the number of cases amongst migrant workers has been fluctuating in recent days due to clearance of backlogged cases by one laboratory,

The majority of the new infections are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, it said, adding that 10 patients are Singaporean citizens or permanent residents.

Singapore yesterday said it will allow some businesses to reopen from May 12 as part of a gradual resumption of selected activities and services amidst a decline in the coronavirus cases at the community level.