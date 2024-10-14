UP: Communal Violence erupts during Durga visarjan in Bahraich, 1 dead

AMN

The situation is tense but under control in the Hardi area of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, after a youth lost his life in clashes that erupted during the Durga idol visarjan yesterday Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh Deepak Kumar along with ADG law and order Amitabh Yash have reached Behraich.

Some villagers tried to create violence after the body of the youth who died in the clashes reached Rehua Mansoor village this morning but the police managed the situation. Incidents of arson and stone pelting were reported between a three-kilometre stretch from Mehasi to Maharajganj. Internet services have been blocked in the district. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is heading a high-level meeting on the issue. Meanwhile, Two police officers including the SO of Hardi police station and in charge of Mahsi have been suspended.

Police have arrested one person who allegedly opened fire on the Durga Pooja procession resulting in the death of a youth.

A few others also got injured in the clashes which took place between two groups during Durga idols visarjan yesterday evening in Rehua Mansoor village of Hardi area. SP of the district Vrinda Shukla said that 25 to 30 people have been taken into custody regarding yesterday’s violence.