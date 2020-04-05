UP CM Yogi seeks support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19

AMN

Chief Minister of Uttar Prdaesh Yogi Adityanath today had meetings with religious heads and members of parliament along with Union Ministers and asked for their support in the fight against Corona.

Gearing up the medical facilities in state, government has also established level 1 hospitals in each and every district of the state. During meeting through video conferencing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the religious leaders of state to help in implementing the lockdown effectively and use their clout to persuade people to remain indoors.

In another meeting with all the MPs and Union Ministers from State, he appealed them to help in providing benefits of the special schemes launched by the state government during lockdown to every needy person of state and also requested them to transfer Rs 1,000 in the account of such persons.

Meanwhile, DGP of the state, Hitesh Chandra Awasthi today said that the police is also taking help of religious heads and influential persons of the society to implement the lockdown properly. Mr. Awasthi said that there has been cases of attack on police persons and we will take strict action against them and even National Security Act can be imposed on such persons.