UP: CM Yogi orders 24-hour darshan at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami

AMN / LUCKNOW

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough review of the preparations for Ram Navami and Navratri on Thursday alongside senior officials in Ayodhya.

He issued directives to his officials to ensure 24-hour darshan and worship at the Shri Ramlala temple on Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami of Navratri.

To facilitate the devotees’ darshan, he instructed the officials to coordinate with members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He emphasised that during this period, the temple doors should only be closed for special worship ceremonies.

chief minister called for the arrangement of electric buses for devotees in collaboration with the Transport Corporation. Furthermore, he stressed the significance of maintaining cleanliness in the city, provision of drinking water, and heat mitigation for public convenience, highlighting the necessity of coordination with the Urban Development Department for these efforts.

He specified that arrangements should ensure devotees do not need to walk more than two and a half kilometers. Additionally, provisions should be made for storing their shoes and slippers at locations such as Tulsi Udyan.

The chief minister noted that election activities would coincide with the Ram Navami festival. Therefore, he suggested that police personnel and other essential service providers should be placed on permanent duty at key locations such as the Ramallah Temple and Hanumangarhi during this period, and be exempted from election duty.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar delivered a presentation to the CM detailing the preparations for the upcoming Ram Navami. The presentation covered major initiatives undertaken by various departments including the Public Works Department, Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Electricity Board, Information Department, Cultural Affairs, General Administration, and Mela Administration.

The District Magistrate said that better arrangements have been made this year than last year. On behalf of the police administration, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar informed CM Yogi about the parking and traffic arrangements.