Holy Relics of Lord Buddha Return to India After Exposition in Thailand

Published On:

AMN

The holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana has returned to India from Krabi, after 25 days of exposition in four cities of Thailand.

A delegation led by Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Tashi Gyalson accompanied the relics back to India in a special flight of Indian Air Force. Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and members of International Buddhist Confederation were present at the Palam airport in the national capital after it was brought.

Later, talking to media persons, Ms Lekhi said, the message is very clear that when Buddhism spread out of India, it was a connection of consciousness and local cultures found their own ways of adopting it without having to compromise on the basic values of kindness and compassion. She said, at a time like this, compassion and kindness are something that the whole world is looking for.    

Over four million devotees from Thailand and other countries from Mekong Region paid homage to the holy relics.

