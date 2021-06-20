UP announces more relaxations in lockdown restrictions

AMN / LUCKNOW

Malls, restaurants and other shopping complexes in Uttar Pradesh can open from tomorrow as the state government has announced more relaxations in COVID restrictions.

New guidelines have been issued by chief secretary of state Rajendra Kumar Tiwari for the corona curfew but strict adherence to the covid protocol will be a must.

Now 50 persons can attend the marriage functions and religious programs at a given time in state with strict adherence to the covid protocol.

As per new orders shopping malls and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity on weekdays till 9pm.

Other standalone shops and market complexes can also remain open for five days a week now.

Government has made it very clear that covid help desks and pulse oximeters will be a must at the entry gates of Malls restaurants or any gathering.

Vegetable and fruit markets which are in the congested areas will be shifted to open areas and it will be administration’s responsibility to maintain the social distancing there.

Government has decided to grant two more hours of relaxation in the statewide night curfew that currently remains imposed in all its 75 districts.

Now shops in the state can open from 7 am in the morning to 9 pm in the evening.

Night curfew will now be imposed from 9 pm in the evening across the state.