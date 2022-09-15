UP: 2 minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri

AMN / WEB DESK

Two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Poonam (15) and Manisha (17).

The mother of the deceased, Maya Devi, accused three youth from a nearby village of abducting the girls and hanging them by a tree.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police are working to confirm the cause of death and establish the sequence of events.

A large police force was present in the area where the bodies were found this afternoon. On receiving the information, Lakhimpur Kheri district’s SP Sanjeev Suman and Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh also reached the spot.