FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Sep 2022 02:22:01      انڈین آواز

UP: 2 minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Poonam (15) and Manisha (17).

The mother of the deceased, Maya Devi, accused three youth from a nearby village of abducting the girls and hanging them by a tree.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police are working to confirm the cause of death and establish the sequence of events.

A large police force was present in the area where the bodies were found this afternoon. On receiving the information, Lakhimpur Kheri district’s SP Sanjeev Suman and Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh also reached the spot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 World medals

Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze medal in the 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday. ...

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza eyes glory at World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza has exuded confidence of bringing glory to India with a ...

Golf: Abhijit Chadha cards flawless 62 i to lead the field after round one of Jaipur Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh's Abhijit Chadha carded a flawless eight-under 62 to lead the field after firs ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart