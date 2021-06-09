Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jun 2021 07:43:47      انڈین آواز

UP: 16 Killed, many Injured as Bus Collided with JCB loader in Kanpur

WEBD DESK

At least 16 people were killed and several injured as a bus collided with a JCB loader in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday evening. According to initial reports, the incident took place on outskirts of Kanpur in Sachendi area.

According to initial reports, the bus with passengers onboard was traveling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad and was going at a high speed. Police at the scene confirmed that 15 bodies have been recovered so far, while a dozen people have sustained critical injuries. Rescue efforts are on.

PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s national Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the traffic accident; Rs 50,000 will be provided to the injured. Home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the road accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. He has also instructed senior police officers to reach the scene immediately and provide all possible help.

SPORTS

7-member Indian Swimming squad to take part in Olympic Qualifying events in Serbia

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 7-member Swimming team, including Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will ta ...

Indian Archers set-off to Paris for World Cup Stage-3

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A four member Indian women archery team accompanied by five officials is in P ...

India a strong contender for podium finish in Hockey in Tokyo: Olympian Tushar Khandker

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian and former assistant coach Tushar Khandekar feels that Indian (men) ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

The Indian Awaaz