UP: 16 Killed, many Injured as Bus Collided with JCB loader in Kanpur

WEBD DESK

At least 16 people were killed and several injured as a bus collided with a JCB loader in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday evening. According to initial reports, the incident took place on outskirts of Kanpur in Sachendi area.

According to initial reports, the bus with passengers onboard was traveling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad and was going at a high speed. Police at the scene confirmed that 15 bodies have been recovered so far, while a dozen people have sustained critical injuries. Rescue efforts are on.

PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s national Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the traffic accident; Rs 50,000 will be provided to the injured. Home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to condole the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

Prime Minister @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 8, 2021

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the road accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. He has also instructed senior police officers to reach the scene immediately and provide all possible help.